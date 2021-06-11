The Weekly Shuffle Thread Rolls The WINDOW Down!

T

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! As the weather begins to get warmer, you start to open those windows and let the sunshine in, all while shuffling along to your favorite songs. So the Shuffle Thread is celebrating by making our word of the day WINDOW!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Window in the title of them! But if your shuffle is a windowless room, don’t feel left out! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to this past week on shuffle! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

