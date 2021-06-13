E3 Streams Live-Chat for June 13: Xbox, Square Enix, the PC Gaming Show, and More

Today is the official second day of E3 2021. Xbox and Bethesda are holding their first merged conference, the Future Games Show is entering its second year, and Warner Bros. is showing off the upcoming Left 4 Dead-alike Back 4 Blood.
- E3 Broadcast Preshow, held daily from June 12 to 15. (11:45 AM EDT/8:45 AM PDT)
- 24 Entertainment’s Naraka Bladepoint showcase, showing off the upcoming battle royale game. Apparently this is just a 10-minute segment, but it’s on the official E3 schedule, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. (12:30 PM EDT/9:30 AM EDT)
- Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, 90 minutes of Microsoft game news and trailers. (1 PM EDT/10 AM EDT)
- Square Enix Presents Summer Showcase, a 40-minute presentation including a new reveal from Eidos Montréal and news on Babylon’s Fall and Life Is Strange: True Colors. (3:15 PM EDT/12:15 PM PDT)
- Warner Bros. Games’ Back 4 Blood. This is WB’s only E3 livestream. (5 PM EDT/2 PM PDT)
- PC Gaming Show. At least we know it probably won’t be longer than 90 minutes. (5:30 PM EDT/2:30 PM PDT)
- Future Games Show, hosted by Troy Baker and Laura Bailey. (7 PM EDT/4 PM PDT)
All presentations can be watched at the included links (probably). Happy gaming!