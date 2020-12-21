The 5th Annual Pits Star Studded Spectacular!

Welcome one and all to the 5th Annual Pits!
This is the annual warning that this header is gonna be chock full of gifs, images, and video so I recommend not viewing on mobile.
We’ve tabulated the votes and hopefully got everything right and now it’s time for the announcements!
As you might have noticed, both Film and TV have been announced already (Film here and TV here). But we are going to do them again anyway!
First up, it’s the best in film!
And the winner of the Robots’ Choice Best Film of 2020 is
Palm Springs
Next up, we have the 2020 awards for Best in TV!
The Simon Award for Best in Drama goes to
Better Call Saul
Next up, the Groening Award for Best Comedy goes to
What We Do In The Shadows
Our final TV category, The Burns Award for Best Unscripted TV goes to
The Last Dance
Now onto the best in music for 2020!
The Laurel Canyon Sound Award for Best Album goes to
Fiona Apple – Fetch the Boltcutters
The Anybody Killa Award for Best Song goes to
Phoebe Bridgers – I Know The End
The “Wired Al” Yankovic Memorial Award for Best Live Show goes to
Run the Jewels Holy CalamaVOTE (as determined by upvotes)
And now it’s time for the best in Video Games in 2020!
The 2020 Miyamoto Award for best game goes to
Hades
The 2020 Awards in Anime are:
The 2020 Miyazaki Award for Best Anime Movie goes to
Weathering With You
The 2020 Watanabe Award for Best Anime Series goes to
Keep Your Hands off Eizouken!
The 2020 Kirby Award for Best Comic Book goes to
Immortal Hulk
The 2020 Mary Worth Award for Best Comic Strip goes to
Wallace the Brave
The best of 2020 in podcasts are
The 2020 Tompkins Award for Best Comedy Podcast goes to
Blank Check
The Award for Best Podcast (Non-Comedy) goes to
99% Invisible
The Award for Best YouTuber for 2020 goes to
Lindsay Ellis
The LeGuin Award for 2020’s Best Book goes to
Piranesi by Susanna Clarke
And now, for the Best in You! The commenters! Here’s the awards for the
Best in Commenting!
Best Discovery – Media you have discovered as a result of The Avocado – The Media and the Person
Winner – House (Hausu) – Lovely Bones
Best Avocado Meme
Winner – From Platformula
Best Comment – Funny
Winner –
Best Comment – Serious
Winner – Razz Matazz, Lack of Name, Merve in this thread
Favorite Thread That Doesn’t Reoccur Enough
Winner – (Tie) Under this Bush – Mr Glitch, Hallmark Holiday Movies – Gingerbread Pig
Best username (Not poster, just name)
Winner – OBGYN Kenobie (Hfawkes)
Best username – Holiday
Winner – Feliz NavyDad
Best One-off Thread (i.e. not a weekly, recurring feature or daily thread)
Winner – snow-kyfriend ‘s Asexuality Primer
Best Life Changing Advice
Winner –
Best Open Thread Header
Winner –
Exploding Whale 11/12 Day Thread – Kevzero
Best Long-form Post or Subthread
Winner – Lindsay’s “Dumbest Way You’ve Injured Yourself?” subthread (Link it if you can find it, Lindsay!)
Best Avocado Regular(ish) Feature
Winner – (Tie) In All Seriousness and
Wednesday PT features on Policing in America
Best Gimmick Account
Winner – Reposted A7X Fan
Best Pet Photo
Winner – (Tie) Ziggy (Malkovich) and Hoss (Beasterly)
(No photos posted as bait for more photos)
Best Werewolf Game
Winner – Gods and Monsters 2
Best Rabbit Screening
Winner – Cats screening
Best/Worst Comic Strip (Pluggers, Heathcliff, etc.)
Winner – Best – Wallace the Brave
Worst: Funky Winkerbean Ice Capade
Best Use of Gifs/Photoshop
Winner – Waffle’s use of Dickbutt
Best Political Comment
Winner – Fuck Ronald Reagan – HolidayCommenter
Best Review – TV
Winner – Classic Simpsons – Jgoo/Drunk Napoleon
Best Review – Movie
Winner – Cats – Owen1120
Best Review – Other
Winner – (Tie) Razz Matazz: BioShock
El Santo – Grading the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Balloons
Best Artist/Album Spotlight
Winner – Faith No More by Testicles of Doom
The Ack-Ack Memorial Kindest Commenter Award
Winner – Wasp
Rookie of The Year
Winner – Dicentra
Commenter You Most Like to See Upvotes From
Winner – Headphone Princess
The Holy Guacamole Lifetime Shitposting Achievement Award – (Most Active Commenter)
Winner – Joey Blowey
Hall of Fame nominations (Who and Why)
Winners:
star of bethlejem for organizing the Avocado Seder
Ranting Swede for single-handedly keeping us updated and educated on COVID-19 issues for the better part of the year.
Joey Blowey © for establishing the Strip Club, because his very name has become synonymous with the pursuit of upvotes (in spite of Disqus cruelly taking them away from him) and because practically everybody here knows who he is.
Jaye Tyler for herculean Giftmas efforts
I think we can all agree upon ❤️💚MariahChristmas💚❤️
Immortan Scott for keeping the Open Threads running smoothly and being extra accommodating to us all!
Covfefe-vening of the Year: Best PT Meme Spiral
Winner – “The salary of a U.S. Senator is $174,000 per year. This is Joe Biden’s house…. seems legit”
[insert picture of home from popular film or tv show]
The annual Train Sandwich Award: Best OT Meme Spiral
Winner – Mank
Best use of “-The Avocado” as a response
Winner –
Best Tournament
Winner – Tournament of Ill-Advised Marriage – Demyx
Most Memorable “Sex Clam”
Winner – Headphone Princess’ Clam-Pilations
Best Recaptioning of a Cartoon
Winner –
Best Dad’s Casa Related Writing
Winner – Spinoffs? by Ericpharand
Best Original Media/Fiction for the Avocado
Winner – Gougagna Can’t Draw
Best Recipe
Winner –
Best Buds
Winner – The Eurocados
Best Upvote Pandering Scheme
Winner – Pet Thread
Best New Thread
Winner – Animation Time Thread
Whew! Well, that wraps up 2020, easily the best and most normal and nothing else happened at all year of them all! Thanks for reading and see you all in the comments!