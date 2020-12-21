The Pits
Other

The 5th Annual Pits Star Studded Spectacular!

Welcome one and all to the 5th Annual Pits!

We’ve tabulated the votes and hopefully got everything right and now it’s time for the announcements!

As you might have noticed, both Film and TV have been announced already (Film here and TV here). But we are going to do them again anyway!

First up, it’s the best in film!

And the winner of the Robots’ Choice Best Film of 2020 is

Palm Springs

Next up, we have the 2020 awards for Best in TV!

The Simon Award for Best in Drama goes to

Better Call Saul

Next up, the Groening Award for Best Comedy goes to

What We Do In The Shadows

Our final TV category, The Burns Award for Best Unscripted TV goes to

The Last Dance

Now onto the best in music for 2020!

The Laurel Canyon Sound Award for Best Album goes to

Fiona Apple – Fetch the Boltcutters

The Anybody Killa Award for Best Song goes to

Phoebe Bridgers – I Know The End

The “Wired Al” Yankovic Memorial Award for Best Live Show goes to

Run the Jewels Holy CalamaVOTE (as determined by upvotes)

And now it’s time for the best in Video Games in 2020!

The 2020 Miyamoto Award for best game goes to

Hades

The 2020 Awards in Anime are:

The 2020 Miyazaki Award for Best Anime Movie goes to

Weathering With You

The 2020 Watanabe Award for Best Anime Series goes to

Keep Your Hands off Eizouken!

The 2020 Kirby Award for Best Comic Book goes to

Immortal Hulk

The 2020 Mary Worth Award for Best Comic Strip goes to

Wallace the Brave

The best of 2020 in podcasts are

The 2020 Tompkins Award for Best Comedy Podcast goes to

Blank Check

The Award for Best Podcast (Non-Comedy) goes to

99% Invisible

The Award for Best YouTuber for 2020 goes to

Lindsay Ellis

The LeGuin Award for 2020’s Best Book goes to

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

And now, for the Best in You! The commenters! Here’s the awards for the

Best in Commenting!


Best Discovery – Media you have discovered as a result of The Avocado – The Media and the Person
Winner – House (Hausu) – Lovely Bones


Best Avocado Meme
Winner – From Platformula


Best Comment – Funny

Winner –

Best Comment – Serious
Winner – Razz Matazz, Lack of Name, Merve in this thread

Favorite Thread That Doesn’t Reoccur Enough
Winner – (Tie) Under this Bush – Mr Glitch, Hallmark Holiday Movies – Gingerbread Pig


Best username (Not poster, just name)
Winner – OBGYN Kenobie (Hfawkes)


Best username – Holiday
Winner – Feliz NavyDad


Best One-off Thread (i.e. not a weekly, recurring feature or daily thread)
Winner – snow-kyfriend ‘s Asexuality Primer

Best Life Changing Advice
Winner –

Best Open Thread Header
Winner
Exploding Whale 11/12 Day Thread – Kevzero


Best Long-form Post or Subthread
Winner – Lindsay’s “Dumbest Way You’ve Injured Yourself?” subthread (Link it if you can find it, Lindsay!)


Best Avocado Regular(ish) Feature

Winner – (Tie) In All Seriousness and

Wednesday PT features on Policing in America


Best Gimmick Account
Winner – Reposted A7X Fan


Best Pet Photo
Winner – (Tie) Ziggy (Malkovich) and Hoss (Beasterly)

(No photos posted as bait for more photos)


Best Werewolf Game
Winner – Gods and Monsters 2


Best Rabbit Screening

Winner Cats screening


Best/Worst Comic Strip (Pluggers, Heathcliff, etc.)
Winner – Best – Wallace the Brave
Worst: Funky Winkerbean Ice Capade


Best Use of Gifs/Photoshop
Winner – Waffle’s use of Dickbutt


Best Political Comment
Winner – Fuck Ronald Reagan – HolidayCommenter


Best Review – TV
Winner – Classic Simpsons – Jgoo/Drunk Napoleon


Best Review – Movie
Winner – Cats – Owen1120


Best Review – Other
Winner – (Tie) Razz Matazz: BioShock

El Santo – Grading the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Balloons

Best Artist/Album Spotlight
WinnerFaith No More by Testicles of Doom


The Ack-Ack Memorial Kindest Commenter Award
Winner – Wasp


Rookie of The Year
Winner – Dicentra


Commenter You Most Like to See Upvotes From
Winner – Headphone Princess


The Holy Guacamole Lifetime Shitposting Achievement Award – (Most Active Commenter)
Winner Joey Blowey

Hall of Fame nominations (Who and Why)
Winners:
star of bethlejem for organizing the Avocado Seder


Ranting Swede for single-handedly keeping us updated and educated on COVID-19 issues for the better part of the year.


Joey Blowey © for establishing the Strip Club, because his very name has become synonymous with the pursuit of upvotes (in spite of Disqus cruelly taking them away from him) and because practically everybody here knows who he is.


Jaye Tyler for herculean Giftmas efforts


I think we can all agree upon ❤️💚MariahChristmas💚❤️


Immortan Scott for keeping the Open Threads running smoothly and being extra accommodating to us all!


Covfefe-vening of the Year: Best PT Meme Spiral
Winner – “The salary of a U.S. Senator is $174,000 per year. This is Joe Biden’s house…. seems legit”

[insert picture of home from popular film or tv show]


The annual Train Sandwich Award: Best OT Meme Spiral
Winner – Mank


Best use of “-The Avocado” as a response
Winner –

Best Tournament
Winner – Tournament of Ill-Advised Marriage – Demyx


Most Memorable “Sex Clam”
Winner – Headphone Princess’ Clam-Pilations


Best Recaptioning of a Cartoon
Winner –

Best Dad’s Casa Related Writing
Winner – Spinoffs? by Ericpharand


Best Original Media/Fiction for the Avocado
Winner – Gougagna Can’t Draw


Best Recipe
Winner –

Best Buds
Winner – The Eurocados


Best Upvote Pandering Scheme
Winner – Pet Thread


Best New Thread
WinnerAnimation Time Thread

Whew! Well, that wraps up 2020, easily the best and most normal and nothing else happened at all year of them all! Thanks for reading and see you all in the comments!