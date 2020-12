Once again, most were blow outs, but that Round 6 was a brawl to the very end. With 12 votes, Anatomy of a Murder bests The Man Who Knew Too Much by just 2 votes. Most of this week, they were tied.

The next closest were Mr. Smith Goes to Washington untying Rope 18 – 9, and Harvey outrunning Winchester ’73 15 – 6.

And now for some classics versus classics! Who will YOU choose???

