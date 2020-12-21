The Pits: 2020 Film results!

The results are in! Thanks for posting your lists! It was fun reading all the film recommendations. I have a whole bunch of new films to look forward to checking out.

And yeah, I know there’s a bunch of films coming out after the cutoff… but hey, that’s why we also look at the previous year’s films, too!

Robot Choice Award – Best Film of 2020

Over 140 films were mentioned though there was one clear winner. The time-loop comedy Palm Springs scored nearly 70 points above its nearest competitor. The Max Barbakow film was mentioned on 29 lists and was the number one film on four lists.

#1 – Palm Springs

#2 – Da 5 Bloods

#3 – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

#4 – Birds of Prey

#5 – The Invisible Man

#6 – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

#7 – Hamilton

#8 – The Old Guard

#9 – First Cow

#10 – Enola Holmes

I find it really interesting that all the top films were exclusives spread out over several streaming services… so best film didn’t happen because most people had Hulu. (Though it probably did affect something like Color Out of Space, a Shudder exclusive.)

Also interesting: only two of our Top Ten saw a wide theatrical release. That’s 2020 for ya.

Best Film of 2019

To the surprise of no one, The Avocado’s #1 film of 2019 is Parasite. It scored over 120 points over the nearest competitor. The Bong Joon-ho film appeared on 34 top ten lists and was the #1 film on 14 lists.

#1 – Parasite

#2 – Knives Out

#3 – Uncut Gems

#4 – Us

#5 – Portrait of a Lady on Fire

#6 – The Lighthouse

#7 – Midsommar

#8 – Little Women

#9 – Marriage Story

#10 – The Farewell

While the number one was never in any doubt, I think Knives Out, Uncut Gems, Little Women, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire were all late theatrical releases that weren’t in contention when the awards last year came out. They ralied hard on this list.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...