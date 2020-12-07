The Pits: Best in Film 2020

Editor’s Note: Feel free to post as big or as small of a list as you would like below but please keep your lists contained to these posts and do not make your own post or fill up the OT with them. The winners will be announced alongside the other winners of The Pits the week of 12/21 and will be calculated by adding up your lists (10 points for first, 9 for second, etc. with 5 per awarded for unranked Top 10 lists). The preference is for ranked lists to aid in determining a winner, but you are not required to rank them.

Man, what a year it’s been. It’s probably safe to say that most of us have not seen the inside of a theater in almost a year. And for those of us who did go… it was to see Tenet.

Oh for the days when the most scandalous thing was Cats. That was back then, in the Before Times.

So… no pressure to try to fill out all ten spots this year. If you only saw six movies this year, and the only one you felt a worthy contender to be Sonic the Hedgehog, them by all means give that lovable chili dog enthusiast all 10 points.

Like last year, I will be considering the date to be the release date… or when it appeared in streaming. If the film showed in a festival during 2019 but didn’t hit Netflix until 2020, it counts as a 2020 film.

Also, concert films and live stage recordings totally count. So go ahead and vote for Hamilton if you so choose!

Here are your categories:

ROBOT’S CHOICE AWARD FOR BEST FILM (10 BEST OF 2020)

9.) Onward

8.) Enola Holmes

7.) Tenet

6.) Rebecca

5.) Sonic the Hedgehog

4.) Mulan

3.) Hamilton

2.) Gretel & Hansel

1.) The Vast of Night

10 BEST OF 2019

10.) Shazam

9.) The Irishman

8.) Alita: Battle Angel

7.) Avengers: Endgame

6.) Under the Silver Lake

5.) Midsommar

4.) Ford V Ferrari

3.) Us

2.) Parasite

1.) Toy Story 4

