The Pits: 2020 TV Results!

Hello everyone! I have finished tallying your votes, and the top TV shows of 2020, according to The Avocado, have been decided! You mentioned 95 dramas, 87 comedies, and 35 unscripted shows, so I had to do a lot of counting.

Without further ado, I present: The Best TV Shows of 2020! Ties in points are broken by the number of mentions (ties that remain are for shows with the same number of points and the same number of mentions).

It was a tight three-way race to the finish, but in the end, one show came out on top! The Simon Award for Best Drama Series goes to… Better Call Saul!

1 Better Call Saul 205 2 The Queen’s Gambit 176 3 The Mandalorian 165 4 I May Destroy You 110 5 Lovecraft Country 83 6 She-Ra and the Princesses of Power 82 7 Perry Mason 79 8 The Boys 77 9 Doom Patrol 73 10 The Umbrella Academy 70 11 The Good Lord Bird 68 12 Teenage Bounty Hunters 67 13 Devs 56 14 Dark 56 15 Stargirl 49 16 The Expanse 45 17 Raised by Wolves 44 18 Mrs. America 44 19 The Plot Against America 42 20 Star Trek: Discovery 38 21 The Haunting of Bly Manor 37 22 Dispatches from Elsewhere 36 23 The Outsider 31 24 Kingdom 29 25 Normal People 27 I May Destroy You is the show with the highest average, while The Mandalorian was mentioned the most times.

After an even tighter two-way race, the Groening Award for Best Comedy Series goes to… What We Do In The Shadows!

1 What We Do in the Shadows 225 2 The Good Place 214 3 BoJack Horseman 158 4 Schitt’s Creek 118 6 Harley Quinn 88 6 Ted Lasso 88 7 Star Trek: Lower Decks 81 8 Rick and Morty 76 9 Brooklyn Nine-Nine 56 10 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts 56 11 Legends of Tomorrow 51 12 The Great 47 13 Search Party 44 14 Curb Your Enthusiasm 40 15 The Baby-Sitters Club 39 16 How To With John Wilson 39 17 PEN15 37 18 Better Things 36 19 Insecure 33 20 Big Mouth 32 22 Aunty Donna’s Big ‘Ol House of Fun 31 22 The Midnight Gospel 31 23 Never Have I Ever 25 24 The Owl House 23 25 Solar Opposites 23 What We Do in the Shadows also wins the highest average award, while The Good Place was mentioned the most times. All points for BoJack and The Great in the Drama category have been moved to Comedy.

Finally, we conclude with a new award that I tried out for the first time after inheriting this category! There were fewer votes overall, but the winner’s victory is no small feat! The Burns Award for Best Unscripted Series goes to… The Last Dance!

1 The Last Dance 50 2 Middleditch and Schwartz 38 3 Floor is Lava 33 4 The Great British Baking Show 30 5 Survivor: Winners at War 29 6 Nailed It! 27 8 I’ll Be Gone in the Dark 25 8 Tiger King 25 9 Seduced 21 10 Dishmantled 18 Nailed It! is the show with the highest average, while The Last Dance was mentioned the most times.

Thank you all for entering results! If you want to see the full spreadsheet, with a tally of points and complete rankings, you can find it here.

See you all at the Pits Commenting Awards and the Peelys Worst-Of Awards, coming soon!

