The Pits
TV

The Pits: 2020 TV Results!

Hello everyone! I have finished tallying your votes, and the top TV shows of 2020, according to The Avocado, have been decided! You mentioned 95 dramas, 87 comedies, and 35 unscripted shows, so I had to do a lot of counting.

Without further ado, I present: The Best TV Shows of 2020! Ties in points are broken by the number of mentions (ties that remain are for shows with the same number of points and the same number of mentions).

It was a tight three-way race to the finish, but in the end, one show came out on top! The Simon Award for Best Drama Series goes to… Better Call Saul!

1Better Call Saul205
2The Queen’s Gambit176
3The Mandalorian165
4I May Destroy You110
5Lovecraft Country83
6She-Ra and the Princesses of Power82
7Perry Mason79
8The Boys77
9Doom Patrol73
10The Umbrella Academy70
11The Good Lord Bird68
12Teenage Bounty Hunters67
13Devs56
14Dark56
15Stargirl49
16The Expanse45
17Raised by Wolves44
18Mrs. America44
19The Plot Against America42
20Star Trek: Discovery38
21The Haunting of Bly Manor37
22Dispatches from Elsewhere36
23The Outsider31
24Kingdom29
25Normal People27
I May Destroy You is the show with the highest average, while The Mandalorian was mentioned the most times.

After an even tighter two-way race, the Groening Award for Best Comedy Series goes to… What We Do In The Shadows!

1What We Do in the Shadows225
2The Good Place214
3BoJack Horseman158
4Schitt’s Creek118
6Harley Quinn88
6Ted Lasso88
7Star Trek: Lower Decks81
8Rick and Morty76
9Brooklyn Nine-Nine56
10Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts56
11Legends of Tomorrow51
12The Great47
13Search Party44
14Curb Your Enthusiasm40
15The Baby-Sitters Club39
16How To With John Wilson39
17PEN1537
18Better Things36
19Insecure33
20Big Mouth32
22Aunty Donna’s Big ‘Ol House of Fun31
22The Midnight Gospel31
23Never Have I Ever25
24The Owl House23
25Solar Opposites23
What We Do in the Shadows also wins the highest average award, while The Good Place was mentioned the most times. All points for BoJack and The Great in the Drama category have been moved to Comedy.

Finally, we conclude with a new award that I tried out for the first time after inheriting this category! There were fewer votes overall, but the winner’s victory is no small feat! The Burns Award for Best Unscripted Series goes to… The Last Dance!

1The Last Dance50
2Middleditch and Schwartz38
3Floor is Lava33
4The Great British Baking Show30
5Survivor: Winners at War29
6Nailed It! 27
8I’ll Be Gone in the Dark25
8Tiger King25
9Seduced21
10Dishmantled18
Nailed It! is the show with the highest average, while The Last Dance was mentioned the most times.

Thank you all for entering results! If you want to see the full spreadsheet, with a tally of points and complete rankings, you can find it here.

See you all at the Pits Commenting Awards and the Peelys Worst-Of Awards, coming soon!