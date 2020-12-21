The Pits: 2020 TV Results!

Hello everyone! I have finished tallying your votes, and the top TV shows of 2020, according to The Avocado, have been decided! You mentioned 95 dramas, 87 comedies, and 35 unscripted shows, so I had to do a lot of counting.
Without further ado, I present: The Best TV Shows of 2020! Ties in points are broken by the number of mentions (ties that remain are for shows with the same number of points and the same number of mentions).
It was a tight three-way race to the finish, but in the end, one show came out on top! The Simon Award for Best Drama Series goes to… Better Call Saul!
|1
|Better Call Saul
|205
|2
|The Queen’s Gambit
|176
|3
|The Mandalorian
|165
|4
|I May Destroy You
|110
|5
|Lovecraft Country
|83
|6
|She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
|82
|7
|Perry Mason
|79
|8
|The Boys
|77
|9
|Doom Patrol
|73
|10
|The Umbrella Academy
|70
|11
|The Good Lord Bird
|68
|12
|Teenage Bounty Hunters
|67
|13
|Devs
|56
|14
|Dark
|56
|15
|Stargirl
|49
|16
|The Expanse
|45
|17
|Raised by Wolves
|44
|18
|Mrs. America
|44
|19
|The Plot Against America
|42
|20
|Star Trek: Discovery
|38
|21
|The Haunting of Bly Manor
|37
|22
|Dispatches from Elsewhere
|36
|23
|The Outsider
|31
|24
|Kingdom
|29
|25
|Normal People
|27
After an even tighter two-way race, the Groening Award for Best Comedy Series goes to… What We Do In The Shadows!
|1
|What We Do in the Shadows
|225
|2
|The Good Place
|214
|3
|BoJack Horseman
|158
|4
|Schitt’s Creek
|118
|6
|Harley Quinn
|88
|6
|Ted Lasso
|88
|7
|Star Trek: Lower Decks
|81
|8
|Rick and Morty
|76
|9
|Brooklyn Nine-Nine
|56
|10
|Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
|56
|11
|Legends of Tomorrow
|51
|12
|The Great
|47
|13
|Search Party
|44
|14
|Curb Your Enthusiasm
|40
|15
|The Baby-Sitters Club
|39
|16
|How To With John Wilson
|39
|17
|PEN15
|37
|18
|Better Things
|36
|19
|Insecure
|33
|20
|Big Mouth
|32
|22
|Aunty Donna’s Big ‘Ol House of Fun
|31
|22
|The Midnight Gospel
|31
|23
|Never Have I Ever
|25
|24
|The Owl House
|23
|25
|Solar Opposites
|23
Finally, we conclude with a new award that I tried out for the first time after inheriting this category! There were fewer votes overall, but the winner’s victory is no small feat! The Burns Award for Best Unscripted Series goes to… The Last Dance!
|1
|The Last Dance
|50
|2
|Middleditch and Schwartz
|38
|3
|Floor is Lava
|33
|4
|The Great British Baking Show
|30
|5
|Survivor: Winners at War
|29
|6
|Nailed It!
|27
|8
|I’ll Be Gone in the Dark
|25
|8
|Tiger King
|25
|9
|Seduced
|21
|10
|Dishmantled
|18
Thank you all for entering results! If you want to see the full spreadsheet, with a tally of points and complete rankings, you can find it here.
See you all at the Pits Commenting Awards and the Peelys Worst-Of Awards, coming soon!