The Wednesday Politics Thread Finds Some Foreshadowing

Happy Wednesday, Politicados. I’ve been back from California for several days now, but adjusting back to regular life is still a challenge. Too much going on, too much to worry about – so I’m trying to remember to breathe and take it easy. Tomorrow’s problems will come tomorrow.

So let’s look back at some former yesterdays instead! What were we worrying about and celebrating on the Avocado on this day in the past?

2022: Continued fallout and discussion from the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade. Politicians tried to police the ways people peacefully protest. Trump believed China was creating hurricanes to send to the United States.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Eurovision! The Tony Awards! The Mads!

2021: Dave Killsock’s lunch PB&J was just okay. The FDA authorized vaccines for people between the ages of 12 and 15. COVID cases were down.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: A review of Jason Schreier’s Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry. An article from The Wittenburg Door. Ad Space on Rax’s Mr. Delicious.

2020: COVID, especially resistance toward wearing a mask. “Elon Musk is a joke” with no further context but it still holds true 3 years later!

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Sweet Sixteen for the best Best Picture tournament. Sunday Comic Strip Club. Animation Time.

2019: Delta airlines made anti-union ads. Ben Shapiro floundered and stormed out during an interview with the BBC. Trade wars are not, in fact, easy to win. Anita Hill wrote an editorial for Vox about #MeToo and her experiences in Clarence Thomas’ 1991 confirmation hearings.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Spoil Sports for Detective Pikachu. Muppet Casting on Broadway for Wicked (this is delightful). Millennial Malaise: The Truman Show.

2018: A triumph of democracy in Malaysia against stacked odds. In a bit of foreshadowing, the top White House official in charge of pandemic response pick. Nate the Great aptly said, “This never happens in the first act of a disaster movie. This is fine.”

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Pitch Meeting: Indiana Jones 5. Talkback for season 3, episode 5 of The Expanse. Discusing the Predator franchise.

Be kind and thoughtful today. Cheers.

