Best “Best Picture” Tournament – The Halfway Mark

We are halfway through the tournament of finding what movie The Avocado thinks is the best to win the Oscar for Best Picture. We are down to 16 films after each of them battle it out through three difficult rounds through six days.

As always, let’s acknowledge the films that didn’t make it from Round 3:

12 Years a Slave

Rebecca

West Side Story

The Sound of Music

All About Eve

In the Heat of the Night

Rocky

Spotlight

Ordinary People

Titanic

The Deer Hunter

Sunrise: A Tale of Two Humans

Terms of Endearment

The Last Emperor

Patton

The Lost Weekend

Voting for Round 4 ends in 48 hours. Have fun voting!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...