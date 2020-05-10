Best “Best Picture” Tournament – The Halfway Mark

We are halfway through the tournament of finding what movie The Avocado thinks is the best to win the Oscar for Best Picture. We are down to 16 films after each of them battle it out through three difficult rounds through six days.
As always, let’s acknowledge the films that didn’t make it from Round 3:
- 12 Years a Slave
- Rebecca
- West Side Story
- The Sound of Music
- All About Eve
- In the Heat of the Night
- Rocky
- Spotlight
- Ordinary People
- Titanic
- The Deer Hunter
- Sunrise: A Tale of Two Humans
- Terms of Endearment
- The Last Emperor
- Patton
- The Lost Weekend
Voting for Round 4 ends in 48 hours. Have fun voting!