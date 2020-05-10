5/10/2020 Batwoman/Supergril Live Chat

“A Secret Kept From All the Rest”



When members of Gotham’s intelligentsia begin disappearing, Commander Kane, Sophie and the Crows go searching for the newest homicidal threat to the city. In the meantime, Kate is consumed with someone’s betrayal and starts questioning the loyalty of everyone around her just when she needs them most.

“The Missing Link”

Supergirl and the team go head to head against Rama Khan and Leviathan. Meanwhile, Lena and Lex must join forces when Project Non Nocere fails, leaving the two siblings in serious danger.

