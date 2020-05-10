The Flight of Bobby Orr Night Thread



On May 10th 1970, the Boston Bruins were leading the St. Louis Blues 3 games to 0 in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals series. Game 4 had gone into overtime with the score tied 3-3. A mere 40 seconds into the extra period, Bruins defender Bobby Orr, with an assist from Derek Sanderson, fired a wrist-shot on St. Louis goaltender Glenn Hall . It was a shot the goalie had no chance at stopping, and the puck sailed into the back of the net. As he was shooting the game-winning goal, Orr was tripped by Blues defender, Noel Picard. The trip sent Orr flying through the air arms stretched out in mid-celebration.

Ray Lussier, beat photographer for the Boston Record-American(now the Boston Herald), was in the perfect position to snap the picture of Orr in the air; a now iconic hockey image.

The Boston Garden went wild as the Bruins won their first Stanley Cup since 1941

