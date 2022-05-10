Tuesday’s Politics thread doesn’t have a lot of nice things to say right now

Your gal Sheleeta has a big bowl of bullshit going on right now. But this Tuesday is better than last Tuesday, when we awoke to the brand now horror that Roe v. Wade was about to be overturned. Is it still pending? Yup. But at least it’s not fresh news? We’ll go with that.

Weird how Kavanaugh didn’t call for civility when his supporters harassed and threatened Dr. Ford so intensely that she was forced to move FOUR times. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) May 9, 2022

Aaaaanyhoo….

Yup.

Exactly right. That’s why Dems might as well do it first; the argument that we’d better not because if we do the GOP will do the same when they get the chance is just dumb. They’ll do it as soon as they can in any event. https://t.co/D4NhOGpQII — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 10, 2022

And the third:

Back in 1994, SCOTUS ruled 6-3 to block a ban on targeted picketing outside the homes of abortion clinic employees



Government employees – including SCOTUS justices – deserve either the same or less protection than the people they govern, not special privileges pic.twitter.com/xl3dUxbQuy — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) May 10, 2022

So there’s my three. Still pretty salty over here. But there’s no call to be ungracious. We can be gracious and fierce at the same time. We can be righteous and not rude. We can behave and cause good trouble. So get out there and do that thing.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...