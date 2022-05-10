Tuesday’s Politics thread doesn’t have a lot of nice things to say right now

Your gal Sheleeta has a big bowl of bullshit going on right now. But this Tuesday is better than last Tuesday, when we awoke to the brand now horror that Roe v. Wade was about to be overturned. Is it still pending? Yup. But at least it’s not fresh news? We’ll go with that.
Aaaaanyhoo….
Yup.
And the third:
So there’s my three. Still pretty salty over here. But there’s no call to be ungracious. We can be gracious and fierce at the same time. We can be righteous and not rude. We can behave and cause good trouble. So get out there and do that thing.