WW 182: Replicanthropes – Day 4

“Donkeys,” muttered the man to himself. “Utter donkeys, the lot of them.”

He started another pot of noodles, idly throwing in soy cubes and scraps of this morning’s pork.

A knocking sounded at the back door. He went to open it, then stopped and thought better of it. “Who’s there?”

“I’m here for the meeting,” came a voice from the other side.

The chef remained silent. After a moment, he replied, “Meeting’s not until later.”

He heard movement from the other side of the door. Finally, the other voice responded.

“Pris said the meeting’s now. Said to gather everyone. Roy’s been killed.”

Ramsay felt a chill run down his spine. “What?” was the only reply he could muster.

“Meeting’s now. Roy’s dead, and Pris is in trouble. Runners are all over the place.”

Careful, thought Ramsay. Tensely, he unlocked the door and cracked it open enough to peer around it.

It was open enough to allow passage of an unseen blade into his left eye. He collapsed wordlessly in the doorway as the assassin left silently and blended into the crowd on the street.

The pot of noodles boiled over.

GORDON RAMSAY (Cork) has been killed. They were a CITIZEN (Human).

Roles Rep Sympathizers (Town): Win when all Blade Runners and Tyrell are dead. Citizens (5): (vanilla town): Human/Replicant. There is strength in numbers; their power is their vote. 5 4 3 2 of them are Humans, and 4 3 of them are in fact Replicants; which one they are is not known to the individual player at the beginning of the game. Roy Batty (investigator): NEXUS-6 Replicant. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to determine whether they are “Sympathizer” or “Not a Sympathizer”. Pris (doctor): NEXUS-6 Replicant. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to cancel any night kill actions directed at them. May not heal themselves or the same player on consecutive nights. Leon Kowalski (jailer): NEXUS-6 Replicant. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to be jailed; this player may not execute any Night Actions, and any Night Actions targeting the player are blocked. Cannot jail themselves or the same player on consecutive nights. Zhora (motion detector): NEXUS-6 Replicant. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to watch. If that player commits any Night Actions or is targeted by any Night Actions, will receive a result of “detected motion”. Blade Runners (Wolves): Win when there are at least as many or more Blade Runners as there are Rep Sympathizers and Eldon Tyrell is dead. Wolf kills are assigned to a specific player and are carried out in addition to any other Night Actions available to that player Rick Deckard (investigator): Human. Beginning Night 1 may submit the name of another player to “put them on the machine” and learn whether they are a Human or a Replicant. Capt. Bryant (roleblocker): Human. Beginning Night 1 may submit the name of another player to block any night actions that player may carry out. Gaff (role investigator): Human. Beginning Night 1 may submit the name of another player to determine their assigned role, if any. Independent: Eldon Tyrell (serial killer): Human. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to be killed. Wins when all *Human* Sympathizers and Blade Runners have been killed. Rachael: Replicant. Returns “no result” (identical to a blocked action result) if investigated by Roy Batty or Rick Deckard. Immune to Lifespan Kill (see below). If Rick Deckard is killed, gains a single vig shot that can be used as a Night Action on the night of their choice. Wins the game alone if still alive when all NEXUS-6 replicants, Blade Runners, and Eldon Tyrell are dead. [collapse]

Lifespan Kills All Replicant models have a built-in 4 year lifespan, at the end of which they are deactivated permanently. At Twilight of Day 1, there is a 5 percent chance that the 2nd place vote-getter(s) have reached their terminal date and are killed if they are Replicants. This chance increases by 1 percent each successive day. In the case of a tie for 1st place, the RNG survivor(s) are NOT subject to the Lifespan Kill. As a prototype model, Rachael is immune to this effect. [collapse]

Players 1. MSD

2. Sic Humor (Citizen – Human)

3. Mrs. Queequeg

4. Side Character

5. Chum (Zhora)

6. Lamb

7. Ralph

8. Raven

9. hoho (Roy Batty)

10. Indy (Pris)

11. Cork (Citizen – Human)

12. Adam Farrar

13. Dourif (Citizen – Human)

14. April (Citizen – Replicant)

15. Cop

16. Lindsay

17. jake

18. Copywight Backups:

1. Goat

2. Dicentra [collapse]

Rules No quoting or screencapping from Discord. You cannot edit any of your posts. Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig shots are always optional. Be nice: Attack arguments, not people. Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > healing > investigation > ALL TEH KILLZ Ties at Twilight will be decided by RNG. In KOBK scenarios, auto-kill will not be triggered unless all living players have voted. Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind, setting aside the fact that the goal is to kill the opposing players. Most importantly, have fun! Or don’t. I’m not your boss. [collapse]

Twilight is at 8:00 AM Pacific, Wednesday, May 11th.

