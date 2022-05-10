Eurovision 2022 Discussion Thread

From beautiful Turin, Italy broadcasting straight from the Pala Alpitour it’s the 66th Eurovision song contest

First semi-final on Tuesday 10th, the second on Thursday 12th

The ‘Big Five’ (France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and our Host Country, Italy) will not perform in either of the Semi-Finals, but their domestic audiences will get to vote in one.

Tuesday 10 May, 21:00 CEST: Eurovision Song Contest, First Semi-Final

Thursday 12 May, 21:00 CEST: Eurovision Song Contest, Second Semi-Final

Saturday 14 May, 21:00 CEST: Eurovision Song Contest, Grand Final

Grand Finale 14th May

USA: Peacock

Europe: Various channels including ARD/NDR for Germany and NPO START for the Netherlands

UK: BBC

There will be a active Hyperbeam chat ongoing for this thread for the finales atleast.

Have fun!

