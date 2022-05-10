Eurovision 2022 Discussion Thread

From beautiful Turin, Italy broadcasting straight from the Pala Alpitour it’s the 66th Eurovision song contest
First semi-final on Tuesday 10th, the second on Thursday 12th
The ‘Big Five’ (France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and our Host Country, Italy) will not perform in either of the Semi-Finals, but their domestic audiences will get to vote in one.
- Tuesday 10 May, 21:00 CEST: Eurovision Song Contest, First Semi-Final
- Thursday 12 May, 21:00 CEST: Eurovision Song Contest, Second Semi-Final
- Saturday 14 May, 21:00 CEST: Eurovision Song Contest, Grand Final
USA: Peacock
Europe: Various channels including ARD/NDR for Germany and NPO START for the Netherlands
UK: BBC
