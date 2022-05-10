Tony Award Nominations 2022

COVID ran wild through Broadway this spring and gave the understudies a workout. The Tony nominating committee didn’t get the chance to see all the latest shows. But they still found plenty to honor in a crowded season.

The nominees include:

Best Musical

Girl From The North Country – Bob Dylan jukebox musical

MJ – Michael Jackson bio-musical

Mr. Saturday Night – Billy Crystal singing Jason Robert Brown songs

Paradise Square – original musical set during the Civil War

SIX: The Musical – The wives of Henry VIII put on a concert

A Strange Loop – Black gay playwright fights with his mother

Best Play

Clyde’s, by Lynn Nottage

Hangmen, by Martin McDonagh

The Lehman Trilogy, by Stefano Massini and Ben Power

The Minutes, by Tracy Letts

Skeleton Crew, by Dominique Morisseau

Productions with multiple nominations:

A Strange Loop – 11

MJ – 10

Paradise Square – 10

Company – 9

The Lehman Trilogy – 8

SIX: The Musical – 8

for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf – 7

Girl From The North Country – 7

The Music Man – 6

The Skin of Our Teeth – 6

Clyde’s – 5

Hangmen – 5

Mr. Saturday Night – 5

American Buffalo – 4

Flying Over Sunset – 4

Take Me Out – 4

Trouble in Mind – 4

Caroline, or Change – 3

Dana H. – 3

How I Learned to Drive – 3

Macbeth – 3

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive – 3

Skeleton Crew – 3

You can read the full list of nominations here.

Do you have opinions on these? On the shows that got snubbed? Where do you get your theater news?

