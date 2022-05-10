Triviacados: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Can the first person here each day create multiple Results threads (the first ones for Wordle, etc., and the last one for Sporcle trivia)?

Quiz Note:

The answer that completes this quiz is one of the 50 cities that are the most populous within their particular US State. Incorrect guesses will be given a temperature rating (defined below) based on their distance from the correct answer, as the crow flies.

Cities within the same temperature band are listed in order of increasing distance from the correct answer.



Temperatures are defined as follows:

– “BOILING!” within 250 km;

– “Sweltering” between 251 and 500 km;

– “Hot” between 501 and 1,000 km;

– “Warm” between 1,001 and 1,500 km;

– “Temperate” between 1,501 and 2,000 km;

– “Cool” between 2,001 and 2,500 km;

– “Cold” between 2,501 and 3,000 km;

– “FREEZING!” more than 3,001 km.



As cities named Charleston (SC & WV) and Portland (ME & OR) are the most populous cities of two states each, these guesses are two for the price of one!

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...