Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

Desert planets! City planets! Cloud cities! Casino cities! More desert planets! Star Wars is host to a lot of famous spaces, and today we want to know what your favorites are, whether it’s a planet, a city, or a dingy cantina.

Bonus prompt: Any place you’d like to see more of?

Bonus Bonus prompt: Your least favorite place, or one you feel is overexposed?

