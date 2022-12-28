The Last Wednesday Politics Thread of 2022

It’s the last Wednesday Politics Thread of the Year! As 2022 draws to a close, I hope you’re able to remember the good times and move beyond the bad. Let’s look back at this day in Avocado history to see what was happening on December 28ths past.

2021: Harry Reid passed away. COVID’s effects on dialysis patients. The View struggled finding a Republican co-host. A cow charged at a police officer.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: The History Thread looked at the 00’s aesthetic. Round 2 of the 2021 Peelys. The Movie Thread asked about favorite movies of 2021.

2020: A long read from the New Yorker on America’s pandemic response, which feels even more haunting two years later. Information on Katalin Karikó, whose research on mRNA paved the way for the COVID vaccine. A conversation about accountability for teenagers who use racial slurs.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: An interview with game developer Terry Cavanagh. A review of Wonder Woman 1984. Albums by Year: 1982.

2019: Trump retweeted the name of the whistleblower who leaked information about Trump’s phone call with Zelensky to the press. 51% of Americans age 18-29 had a positive view of socialism. Incandescent lightbulb use was down!

Elsewhere on The Avocado: A review of Hallmark’s A Christmas Love Story. And a review of Little Women. Night Thread celebrates Dame Maggie Smith.

2018: The government shutdown continued. A report indicating that public school teachers were quitting at the fastest rate on record. I can’t imagine how much worse it’s gotten since. The National Review retracted an article with the headline “Being Bigger Than the Person You’re Asking Out Deemed Title IX Violation”.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Things You Didn’t Know. Scene Spotlight on Shoegaze. Spoil Sports for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

2017: Statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest was painted pink. Editor’s comments on Milo Yiannopoulos’s book manuscript. A sub-thread in which Avocados shared what shaped their political identity – neat to read what people talked about.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Nearly 2000 posts in a Hot Takes thread. Go enjoy.

Also, it’s my mom’s birthday! Happy birthday, mom. Sorry I’m writing Politics Thread headers instead of being a doctor like you wanted.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...