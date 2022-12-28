The Book Nook Looks Back at 2022 (12/28)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

The year is close to being over so it’s a good opportunity to look back. On a personal note, I’d like to thank you all for continuing to be the best community of book lovers. I’ve tried my best to create interesting prompts to keep things engaging but without everyone who posts here that’s meaningless.

But of course there has been plenty of book reading this year, so without further ado let us make up the balance!

What were the best books you’ve read this year?

And bonus prompt that is entirely optional: What book that you read this year was a disappointment?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

