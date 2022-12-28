Sports Corner Wraps Up 2022

Sorry for the recent gap. A busy work scheduled followed by our household dealing with COVID (with not much more than cold symptoms and exhaustion) delayed me till now, but I am back to say goodbye to 2022. No Year in Review stuff, since you can find that elsewhere. No, we are in the here and now:

Two weeks to go in the NFL regular season

CFB playoffs are here at last, after a ton of really unexciting bowl games

Boy, anyone could win in either conference in the NBA

Not quite that level of chaos in the NHL, though

Best of luck to JJ Watt, whose success on the field is dwarfed by his work for the community

Congrats to Argentina on their World Cup victory. Now, get back to work, Messi!

As ever, all sports subjects welcome.

