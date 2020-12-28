Albums By The Year: 1982

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
1982 was the year i was born, along with tons of other people here. Also, the year they released the biggest album ever made. Other than that, not much special about this year. Your lists:
Mission Of Burma – Vs.
Joni Mitchell – Wild Things Run Fast
Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five – The Message
Michael Jackson – Thriller
Prince – 1999
Marvin Gaye – Midnight Love
The Clash – Combat Rock
Misfits – Walk Among Us
R.E.M. – Chronic Town
The Cure – Pornography
Kate Bush – The Dreaming
Iron Maiden – The Number Of The Beast
John Williams – E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial soundtrack
Vangelis – Blade Runner soundtrack
The Birthday Party – Junkyard
Flipper – Generic
The Replacements – Stink
Yazoo – Upstairs At Eric’s
Gregory Isaacs – Night Nurse
The Fall – Hex Induction Hour
The Gap Band – Gap Band IV
Dazz Band – Keep It Live
Bad Religion – How Could Hell Be Any Worse?
Golden Earring – Cut
Neil Young – Trans