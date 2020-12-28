Albums By The Year: 1982

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

1982 was the year i was born, along with tons of other people here. Also, the year they released the biggest album ever made. Other than that, not much special about this year. Your lists:

1982 Mission Of Burma – Vs. Joni Mitchell – Wild Things Run Fast Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five – The Message Michael Jackson – Thriller Prince – 1999 Marvin Gaye – Midnight Love The Clash – Combat Rock Misfits – Walk Among Us R.E.M. – Chronic Town The Cure – Pornography Kate Bush – The Dreaming Iron Maiden – The Number Of The Beast John Williams – E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial soundtrack Vangelis – Blade Runner soundtrack The Birthday Party – Junkyard Flipper – Generic The Replacements – Stink Yazoo – Upstairs At Eric’s Gregory Isaacs – Night Nurse The Fall – Hex Induction Hour The Gap Band – Gap Band IV Dazz Band – Keep It Live Bad Religion – How Could Hell Be Any Worse? Golden Earring – Cut Neil Young – Trans [collapse]

