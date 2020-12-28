Music

Albums By The Year: 1982

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

1982 was the year i was born, along with tons of other people here. Also, the year they released the biggest album ever made. Other than that, not much special about this year. Your lists:

1982

Mission Of Burma – Vs.

Joni Mitchell – Wild Things Run Fast

Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five – The Message

Michael Jackson – Thriller

Prince – 1999

Marvin Gaye – Midnight Love

The Clash – Combat Rock

Misfits – Walk Among Us

R.E.M. – Chronic Town

The Cure – Pornography

Kate Bush – The Dreaming

Iron Maiden – The Number Of The Beast

John Williams – E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial soundtrack

Vangelis – Blade Runner soundtrack

The Birthday Party – Junkyard

Flipper – Generic

The Replacements – Stink

Yazoo – Upstairs At Eric’s

Gregory Isaacs – Night Nurse

The Fall – Hex Induction Hour

The Gap Band – Gap Band IV

Dazz Band – Keep It Live

Bad Religion – How Could Hell Be Any Worse?

Golden Earring – Cut

Neil Young – Trans

