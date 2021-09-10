Werewolf 162: Friday the 13th Part 2! Day Seven

The blackest and spookiest of nights found the Mistress of the Dark taking a, thankfully, extremely bubbly bath while sipping on some Full Moon-shine *wink*

“Okay, my Darlings of the Night! I’m finishing up my bath and climbing out of the tuuuuuuuub so no peaking!” *wink*

“Now I’m suggestively toweling myself off so no peeeeeaaaaaaking!” *wink*

“Now I’m putting on my oh so small and tight silky black robe so no peaking!” *wink*

“Hey, you all are being awfully quiet! What’s the matter, pussy cat got your tongues?” *wink*

“Harumph, well you’re no fun! Guess I’ll just go straight to -hurk!”

Elvira slipped and fell back into the tub hitting her head on the edge and drowning. The next day they found her suspended in the water by her…assets. *wink*

ELVIRA, MISTRESS OF THE DARK 🦇/DICE HAS DIED. They were A CAMPER.

Welcome to Day Seven.

Roles:

THE HEAD COUNSELOR: Each Night reads a Player of their choice as Camper or Counselor. If they read Jason they die.

THE CAMP NURSE: Each Night can Heal but not Block a Player. Can’t Heal the same Player on consecutive nights but can heal themselves. If they Heal Jason they die.

THE CHICKENSHIT: Each night they can hide behind a different Player. If The Chickenshit is targeted to die that Player dies instead. If the Player they’re hiding behind is targeted to die they both die.

14 11 5 3THE CAMPERS: Vanilla Town

3 2 1PARTY HEARTY COUNSELORS: Vanilla Wolves except for one:

THE LOOKOUT: Will be told if a chosen Player has a Night Action, though not what that Action is.

JASON: Serial Killer. At the beginning of each Day their Kill will be RNG’d between Day or Night Kill. Day Kills cannot be Healed. If the Head Counselor, Camp Nurse, or Lookout use their powers on Jason they die.

Rules:

-Three comments per day or possible Mod Kill.

-No direct quoting from QTs.

-Attack people, not arguments…wait, no, the other way around!

-No editing of posts.

-Ties at Twilight will be RNG’d.

-Have fun!

PLAYERS:

1) Gruffi Gummi- Gruffi Gummi

2) Jam- Spam Musubi A CAMPER

3) Mac- Nudeballs Crocodile

4) Mustard- Chastity Pureheart A CAMPER

5) Marlowe- “John Smith”

6) Hayes- Raz A CAMPER

7) Grumos- Momiji Sohma A Camper

8) Ralph- Goofus & Gallant The Lookout

9) jake- Jessie from around the corner A CAMPER

10) sic- Pastor Jake J-Dawg Johnson The Camp Nurse

11) emm- Kitty WITNESS

12) Mrs. Queequeg- Gill A Camper

Lucky number 13) Smokey- Lord Batchly-ingtonworthingsburg Smokeystackington IV A Camper

14) Copywight- Frédéric Chopin

15) Side- Wendy A CAMPER

16) Nate- Not a Nurse A Camper

17) Lindsay- 11 year old Lindsay The Head Counselor

18) Dice-diddy- Elvira, Mistress of the Dark 🦇 A CAMPER

19) raven- Stacey McGill JASON

20) Tiff? Tiff!- Jason Momoa Party Hearty Counselor

21) Kierkegaardless- Francis Johnson A CAMPER

BACKUPS:

1) Louie

Twilight will be Saturday, 9/11 at 5pm PST.

Day One!

Day Two!

Day Three!

Day Four!

Day Five!

Day Six!

