Werewolf 162: Friday the 13th Part 2! Day Five

A sickly looking dingy yellow moon slowly crawled up above the trees weakly illuminating the main yard of Camp Aroo. But there was enough light to see the poor little rich kid lying on his back and making dirt angels.

“Twilight!”

“Ey! Shaddup, we’re trying to sleep round here!”

“TWIIIILIIIIGHT!!!”

“Gosh darn it I’m gonna come out and slug ya one!”

“Twiiiiiiiliiiiiiiiiiii-“

*whistle…..thunk*

An arrow pierced one of their ears and came out the other.

“grk”

“Ah, thank Christ!”

Lord Batchly-ingtonworthingsburg Smokeystackington IV/SMOKEY HAS DIED. They were A CAMPER.

Out behind one of the cabins 11 year Lindsay was rooting through the trash cans.

“Gee whiz, I just know I’ll find the dirt on so-and-so if I just look hard enough!”

On tippy toes Lindsay reached further into the can until it wobbled, she slipped, and it crashed down on its side rolling on down towards the lake with 11 year old Lindsay inside.

*BANG*

“Hey!”

The can rolled and bounced.

*BONG*

“Oofta!”

The can hit a big rock and kept on going.

*BOOMSPLOOSH*

“Halp!”

The can hit the lake and immediately sunk to the bottom. To bad no one cared to notice.

11 YEAR OLD LINDSAY/ LINDSAY HAS DIED. They were THE HEAD COUNSELOR.

Welcome to Day Five.

Roles:

THE HEAD COUNSELOR: Each Night reads a Player of their choice as Camper or Counselor. If they read Jason they die.

THE CAMP NURSE: Each Night can Heal but not Block a Player. Can’t Heal the same Player on consecutive nights but can heal themselves. If they Heal Jason they die.

THE CHICKENSHIT: Each night they can hide behind a different Player. If The Chickenshit is targeted to die that Player dies instead. If the Player they’re hiding behind is targeted to die they both die.

14 11 5 THE CAMPERS: Vanilla Town

3 2 PARTY HEARTY COUNSELORS: Vanilla Wolves except for one:

THE LOOKOUT: Will be told if a chosen Player has a Night Action, though not what that Action is.

JASON: Serial Killer. At the beginning of each Day their Kill will be RNG’d between Day or Night Kill. Day Kills cannot be Healed. If the Head Counselor, Camp Nurse, or Lookout use their powers on Jason they die.

Rules:

-Three comments per day or possible Mod Kill.

-No direct quoting from QTs.

-Attack people, not arguments…wait, no, the other way around!

-No editing of posts.

-Ties at Twilight will be RNG’d.

-Have fun!

PLAYERS:

1) Gruffi Gummi- Gruffi Gummi

2) Jam- Spam Musubi A CAMPER

3) Mac- Nudeballs Crocodile

4) Mustard- Chastity Pureheart A CAMPER

5) Marlowe- “John Smith”

6) Hayes- Raz

7) Grumos- Momiji Sohma A Camper

8) Ralph- Goofus & Gallant The Lookout

9) jake- Jessie from around the corner A CAMPER

10) sic- Pastor Jake J-Dawg Johnson

11) emm- Kitty WITNESS

12) Mrs. Queequeg- Gill A Camper

Lucky number 13) Smokey- Lord Batchly-ingtonworthingsburg Smokeystackington IV A Camper

14) Copywight- Frédéric Chopin

15) Side- Wendy A CAMPER

16) Nate- Not a Nurse A Camper

17) Lindsay- 11 year old Lindsay The Head Counselor

18) Dice-diddy- Elvira, Mistress of the Dark 🦇

19) raven- Stacey McGill JASON

20) Tiff? Tiff!- Jason Momoa

21) Kierkegaardless- Francis Johnson A Camper

BACKUPS:

1) Louie

Twilight will be Thursday, 9/9 at 1 PST.

Day One!

Day Two!

Day Three!

Day Four!

