Werewolf 162: Friday the 13th Part 2! Day Four

Midnight

The campers lay quietly and stoically in bed. The occasional sound of footsteps could be heard outside. A twig snap. An “Ugh” as someone stepped in something they wished they hadn’t. Black Mountain’s, “Drugonaut” along with some howling and laughing, came floating in from somewhere over by the Woodshed. A little more faint you can hear…chanting?

“Superior! Pork! Actually! Meat!”

“Succulently! Processed! Animal! Matter!”

“Sweet! Protein! Aspic! Magic!”

“Sporadic! Ughgggurglegurgle…”

Then the sound of something very heavy hitting the water and sinking very quickly to the bottom of the lake.

SPAM MUSUBI/JAM HAS DIED. They were A CAMPER

Roles:

THE HEAD COUNSELOR: Each Night reads a Player of their choice as Camper or Counselor. If they read Jason they die.

THE CAMP NURSE: Each Night can Heal but not Block a Player. Can’t Heal the same Player on consecutive nights but can heal themselves. If they Heal Jason they die.

THE CHICKENSHIT: Each night they can hide behind a different Player. If The Chickenshit is targeted to die that Player dies instead. If the Player they’re hiding behind is targeted to die they both die.

14 11 8 THE CAMPERS: Vanilla Town

3 2 PARTY HEARTY COUNSELORS: Vanilla Wolves except for one:

THE LOOKOUT: Will be told if a chosen Player has a Night Action, though not what that Action is.

JASON: Serial Killer. At the beginning of each Day their Kill will be RNG’d between Day or Night Kill. Day Kills cannot be Healed. If the Head Counselor, Camp Nurse, or Lookout use their powers on Jason they die.

Rules:

-Three comments per day or possible Mod Kill.

-No direct quoting from QTs.

-Attack people, not arguments…wait, no, the other way around!

-No editing of posts.

-Ties at Twilight will be RNG’d.

-Have fun!

PLAYERS:

1) Gruffi Gummi- Gruffi Gummi

2) Jam- Spam Musubi A CAMPER

3) Mac- Nudeballs Crocodile

4) Mustard- Chastity Pureheart A CAMPER

5) Marlowe- “John Smith”

6) Hayes- Raz

7) Grumos- Momiji Sohma A Camper

8) Ralph- Goofus & Gallant The Lookout

9) jake- Jessie from around the corner A CAMPER

10) sic- Pastor Jake J-Dawg Johnson

11) emm- Kitty WITNESS

12) Mrs. Queequeg- Gill A Camper

Lucky number 13) Smokey- Lord Batchly-ingtonworthingsburg Smokeystackington IV

14) Copywight- Frédéric Chopin

15) Side- Wendy A CAMPER

16) Nate- Not a Nurse A Camper

17) Lindsay- 11 year old Lindsay

18) Dice-diddy- Elvira, Mistress of the Dark 🦇

19) raven- Stacey McGill JASON

20) Tiff? Tiff!- Jason Momoa

21) Kierkegaardless- Francis Johnson

BACKUPS:

1) Louie

Twilight will be Wednesday, 9/8, at 12pm PST.

Day One!

Day Two!

Day Three!

