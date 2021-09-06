Michael K. Williams Memorial Thread

Michael Kenneth Williams, an American actor probably best known for his turn as Omar Little in the HBO series The Wire, but also in other productions such as The Road, Inherent Vice, 12 Years a Slave, Boardwalk Empire and many many other media, has apparently passed away as of this afternoon.

This is a thread to pay tribute to him, offer condolences or share your thoughts on his work and life.

For many this is painful news, myself included, so please be respectful in the way I know The Avocado is great at. Take care x

