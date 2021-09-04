Werewolf 162: Friday the 13th Part 2! Day Three

The rain dries up taking the thunder and lightning with it. The Harvest moon peaks tentatively from behind a patch of clouds. Humidity sets in as a chorus of cicadas buzz sing into the night. A frog belches and an alligator snickers.

“My lawn,” Jessie exclaimed to the moon. “This all y’all just reminds me of being back home! On the Bayou! Drinking cold Abitas! Dang!”

The tines of a pitchfork slam through their back and sploop out of their chest.

“Well shoot, this was my favorite shirt.”

JESSIE FROM AROUND THE CORNER/JAKE HAS DIED. They were A CAMPER.

Jason stepped back and stoically took in their work. Their animalistic brain fidgeted and squirmed; always thirsting for more blood. More revenge. More death. They stepped towards Jessie’s body, slipped on a slick pinecone, and impaled themselves on the pitchfork tines sprouting from Jessie’s chest, causing the pitchfork to squelch clear through both of their bodies. Jason didn’t have time to mutely call for help. Not that anyone cared to listen.

STACEY MCGILL/RAVEN HAS DIED. They were JASON.

Somewhere the frustrated Chickenshit lurks. Frustrated.

Welcome to Day 3.

Roles:

THE HEAD COUNSELOR: Each Night reads a Player of their choice as Camper or Counselor. If they read Jason they die.

THE CAMP NURSE: Each Night can Heal but not Block a Player. Can’t Heal the same Player on consecutive nights but can heal themselves. If they Heal Jason they die.

THE CHICKENSHIT: Each night they can hide behind a different Player. If The Chickenshit is targeted to die that Player dies instead. If the Player they’re hiding behind is targeted to die they both die.

14 11 9 THE CAMPERS: Vanilla Town

3 2 PARTY HEARTY COUNSELORS: Vanilla Wolves except for one:

THE LOOKOUT: Will be told if a chosen Player has a Night Action, though not what that Action is.

JASON: Serial Killer. At the beginning of each Day their Kill will be RNG’d between Day or Night Kill. Day Kills cannot be Healed. If the Head Counselor, Camp Nurse, or Lookout use their powers on Jason they die.

Rules:

-Three comments per day or possible Mod Kill.

-No direct quoting from QTs.

-Attack people, not arguments…wait, no, the other way around!

-No editing of posts.

-Ties at Twilight will be RNG’d.

-Have fun!

PLAYERS:

1) Gruffi Gummi- Gruffi Gummi

2) Jam- Spam Musubi

3) Mac- Nudeballs Crocodile

4) Mustard- Chastity Pureheart

5) Marlowe- “John Smith”

6) Hayes- Raz

7) Grumos- Momiji Sohma A Camper

8) Ralph- Goofus & Gallant The Lookout

9) jake- Jessie from around the corner A CAMPER

10) sic- Pastor Jake J-Dawg Johnson

11) emm- Kitty WITNESS

12) Mrs. Queequeg- Gill A Camper

Lucky number 13) Smokey- Lord Batchly-ingtonworthingsburg Smokeystackington IV

14) Copywight- Frédéric Chopin

15) Side- Wendy A CAMPER

16) Nate- Not a Nurse A Camper

17) Lindsay- 11 year old Lindsay

18) Dice-diddy- Elvira, Mistress of the Dark 🦇

19) raven- Stacey McGill JASON

20) Tiff? Tiff!- Jason Momoa

21) Kierkegaardless- Francis Johnson

BACKUPS:

1) Louie

Twilight will be Monday, boring old 9/6, at 12pm PST.

Day One!

Day Two!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...