Werewolf 162: Friday the 13th Part 2! Day Two

It’s midnight and all is quiet at Camp Aroo. Or at least it mostly is.

One of the cabin doors opens and slams shut. Feet stomp down the creaky stairs and land with two thuds on the earth below.

“Stupid squeebs and their dumb squeeb faces! Yackety squeebin’ yack all night long! Now I gotta pee so bad my back teeth are swimmin’!”

Gill grouched their way to the latrine, grumbling and grousing the whole time. They were so busy gruffing they tromped straight into a pricker bush and instantly got completely snarled in its clutches.

“Halp! Halp! Somebody halp me outta this!”

But nobody cared to hear.

“Darn squeebs…”

GILL/MRS. QUEEQUEG HAS DIED. They were A CAMPER.

Momiji sat calmly at the edge of the lake’s dock quietly contemplating the beautifulness and friendliness of the universe.

“Gee, it makes me so happy to have made all of these new friends. Life is just completely wonderful and full of love right now.”

At that exact moment a harpoon rammed up through the deck boards skewering Momiji.

“Ah, hello Death, my oldest and dearest friend.”

MOMIJI SOHMA/GRUMOS HAS DIED. They were A CAMPER.

From the shoreline comes the sound of a twig snap.

“Goddammit, Gallant, you’re such a fucking klutz and now that maniac has seen us!”

“Be at peace in our death, Goofus, for now we shall be with God.”

An oar came whistling through the air knocking both of their heads clean off.

“I fucking hate you!”

“I know. And I fucking hate you, too, brother.”

GOOFUS & GALLANT/RALPH HAVE DIED. They were THE LOOKOUT.

Welcome to Day 2.

Holy shit, it’s only Day 2.

Roles:

THE HEAD COUNSELOR: Each Night reads a Player of their choice as Camper or Counselor. If they read Jason they die.

THE CAMP NURSE: Each Night can Heal but not Block a Player. Can’t Heal the same Player on consecutive nights but can heal themselves. If they Heal Jason they die.

THE CHICKENSHIT: Each night they can hide behind a different Player. If The Chickenshit is targeted to die that Player dies instead. If the Player they’re hiding behind is targeted to die they both die.

14 11 THE CAMPERS: Vanilla Town

3 2 PARTY HEARTY COUNSELORS: Vanilla Wolves except for one:

THE LOOKOUT: Will be told if a chosen Player has a Night Action, though not what that Action is.

JASON: Serial Killer. At the beginning of each Day their Kill will be RNG’d between Day or Night Kill. Day Kills cannot be Healed. If the Head Counselor, Camp Nurse, or Lookout use their powers on Jason they die.

Rules:

-Three comments per day or possible Mod Kill.

-No direct quoting from QTs.

-Attack people, not arguments…wait, no, the other way around!

-No editing of posts.

-Ties at Twilight will be RNG’d.

-Have fun!

PLAYERS:

1) Gruffi Gummi- Gruffi Gummi

2) Jam- Spam Musubi

3) Mac- Nudeballs Crocodile

4) Mustard- Chastity Pureheart

5) Marlowe- “John Smith”

6) Hayes- Raz

7) Grumos- Momiji Sohma A Camper

8) Ralph- Goofus & Gallant The Lookout

9) jake- Jessie from around the corner

10) sic- Pastor Jake J-Dawg Johnson

11) emm- Kitty WITNESS

12) Mrs. Queequeg- Gill A Camper

Lucky number 13) Smokey- Lord Batchly-ingtonworthingsburg Smokeystackington IV

14) Copywight- Frédéric Chopin

15) Side- Wendy

16) Nate- Not a Nurse A Camper

17) Lindsay- 11 year old Lindsay

18) Dice-diddy- Elvira, Mistress of the Dark 🦇

19) raven- Stacey McGill

20) Tiff? Tiff!- Jason Momoa

21) Kierkegaardless- Francis Johnson

BACKUPS:

1) Louie

Twilight will be Saturday, 9/4, at 12pm PST.

