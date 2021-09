Keanu Reeves was born in Beirut, Lebanon on September 2, 1964. He’s been in quite a few movies, including…

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (and sequels)

My Own Private Idaho

Point Break

Much Ado About Nothing

Speed

The Matrix (and sequels)

Constantine

The Lake House

John Wick (and sequels)

Always Be My Maybe

Genuinely good guy alert: Keanu set up a foundation to give money to children’s hospitals and cancer research. Reportedly, he does not attach his name to his charitable donations.

