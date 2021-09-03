The Friday Politics Thread is $*&!#@^ Angry

I’m not in the mood for fun and games today, sorry. The Texas GOP and the GOP run Supreme Court have me in a 3 day rage streak. I can’t even talk to Wifebaby about it, because she can’t deal with it emotionally at all right now, so I’m basically just fuming to myself and you all.

I know I’m preaching to the choir here, but it’s just crushing me that that the highest court in the land just said “you have to carry a dying fetus as long as possible, no matter what the physical and emotional distress. No matter that you couldn’t even know this until the the 12th week. No matter that keeping the dying fetus might prevent you from ever having another child.” That’s what they did. And this is way more common than whatever ‘sin’ they think they’re preventing.

Every one of the children we will have is the direct result of a fetus we had to let go. I’m just so disgusted with all of these people.

Go ahead and do what you want, but be aware I’m not in the mood for any Garrison shit.

