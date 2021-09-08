The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia Thread (9/8)

In “The Beauty Contest,” the second episode of the 1980s/90s sitcom Designing Women, the character Julia Sugarbaker (played by Dixie Carter) delivers this epic two-minute monologue that has been described as “the greatest monologue in television history.”

As the AV Club describes, Julia has overheard the current Miss Georgia World pageant winner mocking Julia’s sister Suzanne (the former Miss Georgia World) “for her old-timey big hair and baton twirling”. Julia immediately steps in to defend her sister’s reputation.

It is a timeless masterpiece of writing, acting, direction, and delivery.

