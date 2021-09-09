The Thursday Politics Thread Dismisses Kellyanne

And here I was thinking we’d already done that. Or maybe dismissive? Both? It can be both.

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The Biden Administration has asked at least 11 members of the Trump Administration to resign from positions at various military academy service advisory boards or be dismissed. Among them are Kellyanne Conway, former NSA adviser H.R. McMaster, and everyone’s spiciest hot mess, Sean Spicer. The positions typically are 3 year appointments and at least two have signaled that they will not resign, among them Karenanne Conway herself. The move is considered unusual, after all, how many of us actually think about military academy service boards?

But then, what was usual about the previous administration? Hell, retired Col. Douglas Macgregor, one of those asked to resign, is no stranger to controversy. After having served in the Pentagon, he was appointed to one of West Point’s advisory boards in December 2020 (really strange appointments happening around then, ne?), despite spreading conspiracy theories about Islamic Replacement and advocating for Martial Law at the Texas/Mexico border. Oh! And he claimed there were more white, mostly Irish slaves than black slaves in the 19th century. Good times, good times.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is moving to sue Texas over it’s truly grotesque abortion ban. Attorney General Merrick Garland had signaled as much earlier in the week. The Justice Department could ready to file as soon as today, though the possibility of it being pushed back is always there. Strident and urgent calls for action came swiftly after the law’s passage and the Supreme Court’s sneaky shitty allowance of it. As other states almost certainly begin crafting their own versions of this shit legislation, it sets up for a new clash on the federal and state governments that conservatives have wanted for some time. Remains to be seen how this will play out, but signs point to it being long, infuriating and exhausting.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, if you have not been vaccinated please consider finding time to get an appointment. If you have had only one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, do not forget about the second dose! Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status.

