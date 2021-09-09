The Weekly Music Thread Supports the Local Scene

Let’s discuss any and all music here. You’ve got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Do you have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt was suggested by The Avocado’s very own Bresson:

Who are some artists that hail from your hometown (or the place you currently call home)?

If they’re somewhat famous, did you see them live before they got big? Do you have any demo tapes or early singles? Do you know any of them personally, or are you only a step or two removed from any of them? What sort of relationship do they have with your hometown: do they still live there, just visit occasionally, or have they completely disowned the place? Are they well-liked, or are they generally considered to be jerks?

Alternately, are there any local artists that you love who you feel deserve wider recognition than what they’ve ultimately achieved? If so, what songs or albums would you recommend to the uninitiated?

For those of you from the middle of nowhere where nothing even remotely interesting musically has ever happened, feel free to go with artists from the nearest big city to you geographically, or even from your state, province, etc.

And for those of you from bigger cities with thriving music scenes who may be spoiled for choice, feel free to bask in the envy of us who have spent much of our lives living in the middle of nowhere, and then narrow it down to whatever artists are your personal favorites or about whom you might have some interesting anecdotes to share.

Obviously we don’t want anyone to dox themselves or share beyond their personal comfort level, so be as detailed or as vague as you feel comfortable with. Or, just avoid the prompt all together and talk about some other music stuff!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

