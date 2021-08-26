The Weekly Music Thread Is Well Documented

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt was suggested by The Avocado’s very own Sir Simon Milligan:

Music documentaries: What are some of your favorites? Which ones were you disappointed by? And who are some artists that you would love to see a documentary made about someday?

I’m sure I’ll be making numerous suggestions in the comments, but I’ll take this opportunity to once again go to bat for We Jam Econo, the 2005 documentary about the Minutemen. Essential for fans of the band, it also provides great insight into what made this band truly special.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...