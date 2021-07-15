The Weekly Music Thread Likes Its Bookie Wook

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Moon!

What are some of your favorite music-related books (or favorite writing about music in general)?

Music biographies, scene histories, in-depth album explorations, reviews – what are some of your favorite pieces of music writing?

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

