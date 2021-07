Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What streaming service do you waffle the most on keeping?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JULY 15TH, 2021:American Horror Stories Series Premiere (FX)

Amy Fisher: Kill For Me (Reelz)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Season Premiere (Peacock)

Art In Bloom With Helen Dealtry Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Beastars (Netflix)

Dr. Death (Peacock)

El Cid (Amazon)

Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Families Of The Mafia Season Premiere (MTV)

Family Dinner Series Premiere (Discovery+)

First Time Fixer Series Premiere (Discovery+)

First Wives Club Season Premiere (BET)

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home Season Premiere (Discovery+)

Growing Floret Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Homegrown Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Home Work Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Inn The Works Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Jean Stoffer Design Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale (NatGeo)

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines Season Three Premiere (Discovery+)

Making Modern With Brooke And Brice Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Mind For Design Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Ranch To Table Series Premiere (Discovery+)

(re)motel Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Restoration Road With Clint Harp Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Self Employed Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Super Dad Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Susan Smith: Sex Behind Bars (Reelz)

The Artisan’s Kitchen Series Premiere (Discovery+)

The Cabin Chronicles Series Premiere (Discovery+)

The Fieldhouse Series Premiere (Discovery+)

The Johnnyswim Show Series Premiere (Discovery+)

The Outpost Season Premiere (The CW)

Van Go Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Where We Call Home Series Premiere (Discovery+)

FRIDAY, JULY 16TH, 2021:

Deep (Netflix)

Explained (Netflix)

Extinct or Alive: Jaws of Alaska (Discovery+)

Fear Street Part Three: 1666 (Netflix)

Icon: Music Through The Lens (PBS)

I Was Prey: Terrors Of The Deep 2 (Discovery)

Johnny Test (Netflix)Making The Cut Season Two Premiere (Amazon)

McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu)

Monster Sharks Of Andros Island (Discovery)

My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Dream Home (HGTV)

Mystery Of The Black Demon Shark (Discovery)

Ninja Sharks: Mutants Rising (Discovery)

Schmigadoon (Apple TV+)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (HBO Max)

Surreal Estate (Syfy)

The Sisters Of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Soccer Olympic Team (Peacock)

SATURDAY, JULY 17TH, 2021:

Family Or Fiance Season Premiere (OWN)

I Was Prey: Shark Week 2021 (Discovery)

Love & Marriage Huntsville Season Premiere (OWN)

Nobody Will Believe You (Lifetime)

Return To Shark Vortex (Discovery)

Rogue Tiger Shark: The Hunt for Lagertha (Discovery+)

Say Yes To The Dress Season Premiere (TLC)

Shark Week Best In Show (Discovery)

Snapped Notorious: The Girl In The Box (Oxygen)

The Globe Series Premiere (Discovery+)

SUNDAY, JULY 18TH, 2021:

Autopsy: The Last Hours of Roy Horn (Reelz)

Autopsy: The Last Hours of Steve Irwin (Reelz)Buddy Vs. Duff Season Premiere (Food)

Charmed To Death Series Premiere (Oxygen)

Dead Pixels Season Premiere (The CW)

Deadly Dormitory (Lifetime)

Envoy: Shark Cull (Discovery+)

Jerusalem: City Of Faith and Fury (CNN)

Love in Whitbrooke (Up)

90 Day: Caribbean Love Series Premiere (Discovery+)

100 Foot Wave (HBO)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Series Premiere (Starz)

Serengeti (Discovery+)

Shark Academy (Discovery)

The Deceived Series Premiere (Starz)

The Great Hammerhead Stakeout (Discovery+)

The End Series Premiere (Showtime)

The Happy Face Killer: Mind of a Monster (ID)

The Machines That Built America Series Premiere (History)

MONDAY, JULY 19TH, 2021:

Betraying The Badge Series Premiere (Vice)

Getaway Drive Series Premiere (Discovery)

TUESDAY, JULY 20TH, 2021:

America’s Book Of Secrets: Special Edition (History)

Man Vs. History Series Premiere (History)

The Flash Season Finale (The CW)

The Oval Season Premiere (BET)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21ST, 2021:

Behind The Attraction Series Premiere (Disney+)

Chernobyl 1986 (Netflix)

Expedition Unknown Season Premiere (Discovery)

Fasten Your Seatbelt Series Premiere (A&E)

Hunting Atlantis Series Premiere (Discovery)

Married At First Sight Season Premiere (Lifetime)

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Loki (Disney+)

Sexy Dreams Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Movies That Made Us Season Premiere (Netflix)

Too Hot To Handle Brazil Series Premiere (Netflix)

Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans (Netflix)

Turner & Hooch Series Premiere (Disney+)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...