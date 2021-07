This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

Not every show starts off perfect and sometimes it takes a couple of seasons to find its groove. Today, we want to hear from you which shows improved the most over time and what it was that helped. Better writing? The departure of an actor? The addition of others? A complete change in creative behind the scenes?

Bonus Prompt: Which show do you wish improved more as time went on?

