X Music Artists Discussion #18

Guidelines:

– Just post your thoughts, opinions! If it’s hard to do a two-paragraph summary of their aesthetic then you can probably just get away writing a strength, a weakness and favorite song/album/EP/whatever.

– No need to do it for all the artists, just the ones you’re familiar with, or that you feel comfortable discussing.

– You can also choose to focus on specific eras of selected artists (like how not many people want to talk about David Bowie post-1980)

– Feel free to discuss links between any artists, like say how Kanye West leads to greater appreciation of Taylor Swift.

– 10 musicians only. Because… X (sounds hella cool)

Previous X-MAD artists (and those that have not yet been chosen!) here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1FH-p57yblOq00BgSCBpMvyHr93oh4fDvFrFmpIPth4M/

The Human League

Public Image Ltd

a-ha

The Bar-Kays

Pere Ubu

Joy Division

Eric B & Rakim

Swans

Lou Reed

The Sonics

