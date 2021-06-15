The Creative Endeavors Thread Checks In From A Distance

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Spending a lot of time on the road recently; I’ve been averaging around a hundred miles a week on the bike since I got it back and much of my non-work traveling has been to the various natural areas in and around town which have done so much to inspire and inform my own creative work.

Out on the road again this morning–a little later than I thought, but given how unseasonably cool it is this morning, maybe just as well. To give an idea of the surroundings, here’s a photo from last week.

South Pond just beyond the train tracks along the Huron River.

The better ones are all beyond the upload file size, but I rather liked this one; the area itself is all the more secluded for its relative inaccessibility and is a popular hangout for herons and egrets.

Given my work schedule, things’ll likely run this way for likely the rest of the summer. I’m perfectly happy to keep posting from afar, as it were, but (to reiterate the thread boilerplate) if anyone would like to step in to any of my “shifts” with their own take on creativity or artistic work, do let us know in the comments.

The header image takes in the Huron River from the historic Maple Bridge in Washtenaw County, Michigan (the bridge itself a picturesque cast-iron monument of sorts from the 1870s); similar to a shot I took a few nights ago but takes up far less file size.

How’s your work going?

