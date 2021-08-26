Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What show or event growing up used to represent to you that school was starting soon?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26TH, 2021:

Edens Zero (Netflix)

Family Reunion Part Four Premiere (Netflix)

Kids Behind Bars: Life Or Parole Season Premiere (A&E)

Michael Jackson: Inside His Mind (Reelz)

Mosquito State (Shudder)

The Other Two Season Two Premiere (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27TH, 2021:

Beckett (Netflix)

Disney Princess Remixed – An Ultimate Princess Celebration (Disney)

He’s All That (Netflix)

Live After Lockup Season Premiere (WE tv)

See Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

Self-Employed Series Premiere (Discovery+)

The Chair Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Proof Is Out There Season Premiere (History)

Titletown High Series Premiere (Netflix)

Vacation Friends (Hulu)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28TH, 2021:

Sweet Pecan Summer (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29TH, 2021:

AC/DC: Breaking The Band (Reelz)

Metallica: Breaking The Band (Reelz)

9/11: One Day in America (NatGeo)

Shahs Of Sunset Reunion Part Two (Bravo)

Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration Of The Iconic Broadway Score (PBS)

MONDAY, AUGUST 30TH, 2021:

My Life Is Murder (Acorn TV)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31ST, 2021:

Only Murders In The Building Series Premiere (Hulu)

Sparking Joy Series Premiere (Netflix)

Untold: Crime & Penalties (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2021:

How To Be A Cowboy Series Premiere (Netflix)

Letters To Juliet (Netflix)

Turning Point: 9/11 And The War On Terror Series Premiere (Netflix)

