As we get closer to the end of this challenge, today we want to get in your head a bit by knowing what animal you’d love to spend some quality time getting to know and interact with. Sometimes you can do this at aquariums or zoos or even farms depending on what the animal is. But which one do you have limited experience with that you’d want to get really hands on with and understand up close and personal?

