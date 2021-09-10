AVoCADo GamesCast #77: The Richard Garriott Appreciation Hour

Hey folks! We’ve got another hot episode of the AVoCADo GamesCast for you, hosted and edited by The Kappa and featuring Bresson and LittleMac as guests. Tune in to hear them discussing Professor Layton, the works of Richard Garriott, the ongoing Activision Blizzard scandal, the Steam Deck, and non-traditional sports games.

You have several options for accessing the podcast. You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. You can subscribe directly to our podcast feed. Or, you can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

1:00 – What We’ve Been Playing, Part 1

23:30 – Richard Garriott and MMOs

32:15 – The Activision Blizzard Scandal

48:30 – Steam Deck

1:00:40 – Non-Traditional Sports Games

1:34:55 – What We’ve Been Playing, Part 2

1:38:45 – Conclusion

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...