Werewolf 162: Friday the 13th Part 2! Day Six

Midnight

Lazy strumming in the main yard.

“Alright, everybody, gather ‘round. J-Dawg’s number is up and I’ve got one final sermon for you.”

Pastor Jake J-Dawg began to sing to the empty yard.

“Jesus I needs me some Jim Beam

Some moonshine every day

In every way try to get skunked

At home, at school, at play.

Some Jim Beam, some Jim Beam

Jesus I wants me some Jim Beam

Some Jim Beam, some Jim Beam

And I’ll drink some Jim Beam to Him.”

And with that a beam of light shot down from the sky and up up up went the Pastor calling out as they went, “And always kill the fucking kids fiiiiiiirrrrrrrrst!!!”

PASTOR JAKE J-DAWG JOHNSON/SIC HAS BEEN RECALLED TO THEIR HOME PLANET. They were THE CAMP NURSE.

Welcome to Day Six.

Roles:

THE HEAD COUNSELOR: Each Night reads a Player of their choice as Camper or Counselor. If they read Jason they die.

THE CAMP NURSE: Each Night can Heal but not Block a Player. Can’t Heal the same Player on consecutive nights but can heal themselves. If they Heal Jason they die.

THE CHICKENSHIT: Each night they can hide behind a different Player. If The Chickenshit is targeted to die that Player dies instead. If the Player they’re hiding behind is targeted to die they both die.

14 11 5 THE CAMPERS: Vanilla Town

3 2 1PARTY HEARTY COUNSELORS: Vanilla Wolves except for one:

THE LOOKOUT: Will be told if a chosen Player has a Night Action, though not what that Action is.

JASON: Serial Killer. At the beginning of each Day their Kill will be RNG’d between Day or Night Kill. Day Kills cannot be Healed. If the Head Counselor, Camp Nurse, or Lookout use their powers on Jason they die.

Rules:

-Three comments per day or possible Mod Kill.

-No direct quoting from QTs.

-Attack people, not arguments…wait, no, the other way around!

-No editing of posts.

-Ties at Twilight will be RNG’d.

-Have fun!

PLAYERS:

1) Gruffi Gummi- Gruffi Gummi

2) Jam- Spam Musubi A CAMPER

3) Mac- Nudeballs Crocodile

4) Mustard- Chastity Pureheart A CAMPER

5) Marlowe- “John Smith”

6) Hayes- Raz

7) Grumos- Momiji Sohma A Camper

8) Ralph- Goofus & Gallant The Lookout

9) jake- Jessie from around the corner A CAMPER

10) sic- Pastor Jake J-Dawg Johnson The Camp Nurse

11) emm- Kitty WITNESS

12) Mrs. Queequeg- Gill A Camper

Lucky number 13) Smokey- Lord Batchly-ingtonworthingsburg Smokeystackington IV A Camper

14) Copywight- Frédéric Chopin

15) Side- Wendy A CAMPER

16) Nate- Not a Nurse A Camper

17) Lindsay- 11 year old Lindsay The Head Counselor

18) Dice-diddy- Elvira, Mistress of the Dark 🦇

19) raven- Stacey McGill JASON

20) Tiff? Tiff!- Jason Momoa Party Hearty Counselor

21) Kierkegaardless- Francis Johnson A Camper

BACKUPS:

1) Louie

Twilight will be Friday, 9/10 at 1 PST.

Day One!

Day Two!

Day Three!

Day Four!

Day Five!

