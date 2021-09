Sony is putting on a 40-minute livestream today at 1 PM PDT / 4 PM EDT / 9 PM BST, showcasing upcoming titles for the PS5 console. This thread is for live-chatting that livestream.

We can expect a lot of announcements today, including a reboot of the Syphon Filter franchise, five new exclusives from FromSoftware, and a personal reassurance from Mark Cerny that it’s not your fault that Daddy left.

All right, let’s get hype!

