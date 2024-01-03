The Wednesday Politics Thread Checks In

Happy 2024, y’all! I’m not necessarily one for resolutions, but I do try to take the new year as a chance to reset and reflect, and look at what’s coming up in the year ahead.

So with that in mind, I thought I’d ask: How are you doing? I know 2024 will be a stressful year for many of us who frequent the PT, as the election will slowly consume everything. Please be sure to prioritize your mental wellness, and step away when you need to.

Do you have any goals of your own? Sound off below and let us know! Maybe some of the other great threads around The Avocado can provide the support you need to reach them:

But seriously, I hope you’re doing well, and I hope you prioritize your health and well-being this year. So discuss politics and the news of the world, but be kind and thoughtful today — to yourself and to others. Cheers.

