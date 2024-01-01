Dry January – Avocados Attempt Sobriety

This is a result of a discussion on the PT as to whether or not those of us trying to go dry – or at least drink less – in January could use some help from the community.

Post tips, positive affirmations, struggles, requests for support, etc. Let’s try to stay away from enumerating the things we like about drinking/using. I know it can be tempting to do so when explaining why it’s hard to give up, but that kind of thing can be triggering to others who are on the same journey.

It’s 2024, people. Let’s go!

