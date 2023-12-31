New Year’s Eve Sunday Food Thread 12/31

Any plans to celebrate? Any traditions tomorrow? I have a friend who always makes posole on New Year’s Day. He does make it other times of the year too but doesn’t miss a NYD. Another friend used to make tortilla soup and throw a house party, I bet she still does. As for me I have no plans for the eve, staying in will make me happy. We’ll probably cook up some kind of treat- either a special dinner or a decadent dessert (why not both? We’ll see). We do have plans to get together with another couple on NYD. It will be low-key.

