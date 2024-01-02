Creative Endeavors Is On A Razorbill

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below. Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Razorbills and Dovekies! Among the many migratory birds that flock to Cape Cod in the Winter from further up north are Razorbills and Dovekies. These two birds come to the area to find food before heading to Iceland to breed. Relatively small with black feathers on the top and white feathers on their bellies, these two species look very similar to the point that I, and others, have a hard time telling the two apart. Here are a few pictures I’ve taken of these cute little birds

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Photography Website

My Facebook photography Page

My Instagram

My Mastodon

Now I’m on Bluesky

