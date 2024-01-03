Book Nook: Best Books You Read in 2023

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado. This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Posting pictures is fine as long as they are book related, but I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thanks, and happy commenting!

This week’s prompt: Hey, it’s right there in the title! What were the best books, regardless of publication year, that you read in 2023?

Next week’s prompt: Inspired by Spine Poems by Annette Dauphin Simon, make a poem out of book titles, for example: A Walk in the Woods, Dad by My Side, Above Us the Milky Way, Tender Is the Night (Thanks to Lydia for coming up with this one!)

