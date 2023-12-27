Dating, Relationships, and Sex: 2023 Retrospective, 2024 Plans (12/27/2023)

Sorry for forgetting about this the last week — somehow life got a bit busy and I’m one of those people who doesn’t usually schedule threads months ahead in advance even though I totally could because … reasons.

Anyway, how did your 2023 go, and what are your plans for 2024?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

