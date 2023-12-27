Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Dec. 27

Today’s players in Second Chance are:

Tammy Groner, a legal assistant from Hamilton, New Jersey;

Greg Czaja, a cardiologist from San Diego, California; and

Ben Hebert, a shipping manager from Chicago, Illinois.

Jeopardy!

2023 SPORTS HIGHLIGHT REEL // PRESIDENTS NOT PRESIDENTING // IN MY CEILINGS // VÁMONOS A MEXICO! // POETRY ABOUT PROSE // RHYMING TREE PAIRS

DD1 – 600 – IN MY CEILINGS – In 2016 Hillary Clinton said, “We have still not shattered that highest & hardest” this (Greg added 1800.)

Scores at first break: Ben 3,400, Greg 4,000, Tammy 1,200.

Double Jeopardy!

BAYS // BIBLE QUOTES // 12-LETTER SCIENCE WORDS // REPORTING THE NEWS // POP CULTURE BEFORE & AFTER // “OB”VIOUS RESPONSES

DD2 – 1,600 – 12-LETTER SCIENCE WORDS – Studies have shown that some shrews use this process, emitting high-pitched squeaks as a guide in the dark (Greg added 10,400 on a true DD.)

DD3 – 1,200 – BIBLE QUOTES – Matthew 21: “My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it” this burrow for burglars (On the very next clue from the previous DD, Greg added 3,000.)

Scores at first break: Ben 11,600, Greg 29,000, Tammy 8,800.

Final Jeopardy!

AMERICANA – After “Black Monday” in 1987, sculptor Arturo Di Modica put a statue of one of these in Manhattan to symbolize strength & power

Everyone was correct on FJ, with Greg betting $0 to advance with 29,000

Final scores: Ben 17,601, Greg 29,000, Tammy 8,800.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is glass ceiling? DD2 – What is echolocation? DD3 – What is a den of thieves? FJ – What is a bull?

